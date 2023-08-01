20 Names Headed Into The Texas Radio Hall Of Fame For 2023

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame has chosen twenty accomplished broadcast professionals for induction into its 2023 class. The group of honorees, selected by the voting members of the TRHOF, encompasses a wide range of talents from the radio industry.

The inductees, listed here alphabetically, include Dan Bell, Manuel Davila, Patti Diaz, Dave Dillon, George Dunham, Gordon Keith, and Craig Miller, collectively known as The Musers. The list continues with Kandi Eastman, Rudy Fernandez, Garry Harmon, Buddy Holiday, Chris Huff, Mark Landis, Walt “Baby” Love, Linda O’Brian, Sean O’Neel, David Rancken, Smokey Rivers, Claude “Rick” Roberts, Chuck Schramek, Bob Stroupe, and Chuck Tiller.

The final vote took place on Monday, July 31, and the induction of these twenty individuals will be celebrated on Saturday, November 4 at the TRHOF’s Annual Induction Ceremony. The event will take place at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications in Kilgore, TX.