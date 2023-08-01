Atlanta AM Raises More Than A Million For Children’s Healthcare

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s 23rd annual 95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon, hosted by WSB-AM/WSBB, has successfully raised $1.9 million with the total still climbing. All funds raised are for the benefit of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

During the two-day radio event held at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, 95.5 WSB hosts Scott Slade, Clark Howard, Mark Arum, Erick Erickson, Eric Von Haessler, and Shelley Wynter collaborated with patients and families to share their stories on air.

Since its inception, the 95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon has amassed over $32 million in donations for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. The funds raised have been utilized for a variety of purposes, including research, the Fellowship Program, and the family support team.

CMG Atlanta Market Manager Jaleigh Long stated, “This event continues to be one of hope and generosity thanks to our big-hearted listeners and dedicated WSB Radio team. We are proud of our special partnership with Georgia’s top pediatric research center, Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The mission to help children and their families fight cancer is so important.”

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation President Janine Musholt, President said, “We’re deeply grateful to our 95.5 WSB Radio family for their continued support of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Over the past 23 years, more than $32 million has been raised through the 95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon to support both critical research and the patients and families we care for at Children’s.”