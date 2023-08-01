Tennessee AM Takes Locals For A ‘Ride’ On Flip To Classic Hits

WDKN-AM, broadcasting from Dickson, TN since 1954, flipped to Classic Hits on Tuesday morning on its main frequency and FM translator. Renamed 101.5 The Ride, the station also plans to introduce new voices and shows, including Anna and Raven in the afternoons, and The Morning Ride with Freeman. The weekend lineup will be bolstered with the inclusion of Kid Kelly and K-Todd.

101.5 The Ride will maintain its Dickson-centric approach through various programming initiatives. The Saturday morning lineup, Gospel Sundays, the Power Lunch, and Local Sports will continue to be integral parts of the station’s content, aimed at satisfying the diverse interests of the community.

R&F Communications President Kenneth Forte expressed, “We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with 101.5 The Ride, where we fuse the timeless classics that have defined generations with our unwavering dedication to the local community. As we become the soundtrack of your life, we promise to deliver an unparalleled radio experience, celebrating the best music ever recorded while continuing to support and connect with the wonderful people of Dickson. Together, we’ll ride through the decades with melodies that transcend time, forging memories that will last a lifetime.”

WDKN PD Robert Freeman added, “We are excited to breathe new life into radio in Dickson with 101.5 The Ride! When you couple the greatest music of all time with our commitment to the local community, I don’t know what more Dickson listeners could want! We will still be your source for high school sports, the Cancer Auction, The Power Lunch, local election coverage, the Back 2 School Bash, and Kringle’s Kidz, but with our new music changes, we are becoming the soundtrack of your life!”