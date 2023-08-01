Spotify Brings Back Heidi and Spencer For Their ’16th Minute’

Spotify’s Ringer Podcast Network has announced a new video podcast, Speidi’s 16th Minute, hosted by Heidi and Spencer Pratt, former stars of MTV’s reality series The Hills. The podcast is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 2, with new episodes launching on a weekly basis.

Despite recent restructuring in its podcast division leading to layoffs and a €30 million charge related to canceled podcasts, Spotify will maintain its nonexclusive approach to podcast distribution. Speidi’s 16th Minute will be available on multiple podcast platforms. However, video episodes will be exclusively accessible on Spotify.

Owing to the current SAG-AFTRA strike rules, the Pratts will be limited from discussing their time on The Hills. The regulations stipulate that hosts and guests can talk about their personal lives, union activism, or the strike’s impact on them, but not about work for struck employers.

In their podcast, the Pratts aim to draw from their “15 years of experience in Hollywood” to delve into the tales behind famous paparazzi photos, reality TV antagonists, unexpected celebrities that rose to fame and nostalgic moments cherished by pop culture enthusiasts.

In the debut episode, the anonymous creator of Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi joins Spencer and Heidi to discuss her path to prominence, favorite celebrity stories, and decision-making process regarding publishing information.