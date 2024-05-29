Boston’s Sports Hub To Remain Patriots Flagship Through 2033

The New England Patriots have solidified a multi-year broadcast partnership with Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), ensuring that the station remains the official flagship broadcaster of the team’s games through the 2033 season.

WBZ has held this role since 2009 when the station was owned by CBS Radio and will continue to deliver game broadcasts over the air and online.

Pre-game coverage will begin three hours before each kickoff on WBZ with Patriots Preview, hosted by Jim Murray with Marc Bertrand filling in as needed. Gasper & Murray Show co-host and Boston Globe columnist Chris Gasper will return for his tenth season as the pregame co-host.

Post-game coverage will feature three hours of analysis and fan interaction following every game broadcast.

Beasley Vice President of Corporate Sponsorship Sales Murray Kohl said, “Bob Socci and Scott Zolak are perfectly paired to deliver all the action to Patriots fans throughout the region. We are happy to extend this partnership for another ten years and hope it will continue for decades to come.”

Beasley Boston Market Manager Mary Menna added, “The Patriots are a religion in New England. We are honored to continue broadcasting the games to our fans for at least the next decade!”

WBZ Program Director Rick Radzik commented, “As the team enters this new era, I’m thrilled that 98.5 The Sports Hub will be the home of the game broadcasts for the next decade, while also continuing to provide an outlet for Pats fans to talk football year-round.”