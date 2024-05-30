TODAY: Join Xperi and Radio Ink’s Live In-Car Radio Review

Attendees at both this year’s Consumer Electronics Show and NAB Show were wowed by Xperi’s DTS AutoStage – not just for what it provides for radio’s audience in the car, but for what it provides broadcasters outside of the automobile. On Thursday, you’ll get the full tour.

Xperi Senior Vice President of Global Radio and Digital Audio Joe D’Angelo is joining Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats for another live look-in at what the company is doing with dashboards and data in the last undisputed bastion of radio’s dominance. Things are about to change at a fast and furious pace. Radio can still stay relevant, but it needs help.

How is Xperi injecting creativity into the ever-expanding in-vehicle dash and measuring in-car listenership in unprecedented ways? You’ll find out in our no-cost webinar, Analytics and Innovation: Driving Radio’s Future in Connected Vehicles, live on May 30 from 12-1p ET/9-10a PT.

Register HERE!

Get ready for a trip into the next-level tech that gives your sales staff, your clients, and your audience exactly what they need to help you get ahead.