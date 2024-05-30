They Went With The Competition

(By Chris Stonick) You’ve been after a client. You’ve been working hard to get them on air. Then the unthinkable happened. You just heard them on the competition. Crap. All that hard work… and now they’re gone. Or are they?

Stay in touch with the client. Ask them how they’re doing with their campaign. What most sellers hope to hear is that they are failing.

Well, let’s think about that for a minute. If the radio campaign is failing, in the client’s eyes, all they see is that RADIO is failing.

I’d rather have a client say, “Things are going great!” That way, I can say, “I knew radio would work for you! And now that you know that too, let’s increase your success. My stations have an entire new audience to present your message to.”

Having success on a competitor’s station is not a bad thing. Now that the competition has warmed them up, go get your share of the pie.

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.