Women to Watch: Anissa Turner-Randolph, Radio One Richmond

(By Charese Fruge’) Anissa Turner-Randolph is the Marketing Director for Radio One Richmond, in charge of four urban radio brands and their marketing efforts, community events, partnerships, and client campaigns.

In her spare time, she serves as the chair of the advisory committee for Black RVA, which promotes Black-owned hospitality and tourism in the Richmond region.

Anissa started in radio in 2015 as an intern at Radio One Richmond while attending Virginia State University. After graduating in 2016, she got her first job at 103 Jamz (WOWI) in Norfolk as a sales rep. “I realized immediately that the hustle and bustle of sales was not for me,” says Anissa. “But it did increase my creativity and love for radio.”

“I worked that gig for about a year, then went into communications and administration for the Norfolk Public School District. I got a call in 2019 about a Marketing Coordinator position back at Radio One Richmond, where I started and the rest, as they say, is ‘History.’ Three years later I was promoted to Promotions Director leading up to my most recent position as Marketing Director.”

“When I started, I didn’t know much about radio, other than growing up and listening to Tom Joyner with my parents. I didn’t know all that went into running radio stations until I did my internship, and from there, I understood the entire trajectory of the business. I fell in love with the creativity behind it and I’m also a ‘music head,’ so that’s a plus. Being able to contribute to the industry that I grew up loving is very rewarding.”

“One of the best experiences I’ve had so far is working with the Virginia Association of Broadcasters ‘Best of the Best’ class,” says Anissa. “I’m extremely proud of that. It’s a leadership program where I am able to work with other industry professionals and gain knowledge that will not only help me but also my colleagues in Richmond in the future.”

“So far, one of my biggest challenges is being in the same office that I started in as an intern in college,” explains Anissa. “I often have to remind myself of how far I have come over the years. I find myself telling myself “Anissa, you are not a 19-year-old intern anymore and you are allowed to make big decisions because you have earned it.’”

One of the biggest challenges in the radio industry is engaging and capturing loyalty among the younger demographics. “I think it’s important to go where they are,” says Anissa. “It’s safe to say Gen Z may or may not listen to the radio on their own, so we engage with them through mediums where they are consuming content. Everything you hear on air needs to live on social media as well. We have to double as content creators and keep up with the latest trends. It’s also important to engage through community initiatives and events, letting them know we are a resource for them as well and we have their back when they need help moving forward.”

“My advice to young Women looking to get into the business is ‘Be patient and learn everything you can while you wait to advance your career,’” says Anissa. “So often we miss our blessings by rushing the process when in all actuality, we aren’t ready for the thing we want the most yet. We have to hit the training ground first. Also, you have to do the hard things, even the things you don’t want to do, because I guarantee, it will help build you up for the next level.”

“The most common misconception about radio is that no one listens to it anymore,” says Anissa. “But radio continues to prove time and time again to be one of the most influential platforms for media consumption. And even artists still want to hear their songs being played on the radio.”

“I’m proud to say that Radio One Richmond is the number one radio resource for the community. We provide platforms and outlets for our listeners to be connected to things that are important to helping them and their families. Whether that’s our annual Toy Drive or our Prep for Success back-to-school drive. We don’t just provide music and entertainment, we are a brand that our listeners know they can turn to and rely on when they need help, and that is the most important thing to me.”

Finding balance while managing several different brands at the same time requires “self-care,” according to Anissa. “It’s the best kind of care for me. I like to make sure I pour time into Anissa. Whether that’s hanging out with friends or family or cuddling up with my one-year-old Yorkie Poo Milo, I need to relax and unwind. I can’t pour from an empty cup.”

Follow Anissa Turner-Randolph on social media @anissalovee_

Charese Fruge’ is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.