How Is Hispanic Radio Making Room For AI?

On June 12, Radio Ink will be in San Antonio to honor Hispanic radio’s very best across seven categories with the Medallas de Cortez. Two days before the Awards, everyone will get to read this year’s finalists’ insights into radio and the industry’s fastest-growing demographic.

In our June issue of Radio Ink magazine, we ask our on-air talent and programming finalists about opportunities off-air and how artificial intelligence is changing the radio game.

Radio Ink: How do you use social media to enhance your connection with your listeners?

“Social media is a vital connection to our listeners in both painting the picture of content we speak about and staying in direct contact with them when they are not able to listen. Posting a graphic or the full story on social media once we tease on-air completes the sell of the content and adds further engagement from the listener to the radio station and the talent.”

“Social media these days is as important as any old media: It’s an effective way to interact, connect with, and get to know your listeners in a whole different level. It’s a way to know their lives too, is an extra mile for us to wish them a Happy Birthday, share a GoFundMe or congratulate them on a new milestone. It’s a full circle to create your own community and I love it!”

Radio Ink: How Is AI impacting your station programming and do you see it as an enhancement or detriment?

“AI can be a valuable tool in the way we create content on the spot. I’ve been playing around with AI, asking it to create a small bio or ideas for a radio script on a certain topic. Can AI reproduce my voice? Yes. But can it deliver content with a human touch? That’s where I think that we (radio personalities) continue to be an asset. Listeners don’t expect us to be perfect, they expect us to be genuine.”

“We haven’t let AI impact our station programming… yet. We’ve had instances of sales creating commercial spots via AI programs, but they never pass our quality control. We are just now dabbling in its effectiveness to translate and create Spanish language scripts, but the stylization, slang, and dialect variations are lacking. We know it is a tool for the future but see it as still in its learning phase.”

See what all our 2024 Medallas de Cortez finalists said, plus read our cover interview with FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez! The new issue of Radio Ink comes out Monday, June 10. Order your digital or print subscription today!

Come celebrate with Radio Ink in person: tickets for Hispanic Radio Conference 2024, June 12-13 at the San Antonio Airport Marriott, are still available!