Americans Say We’re Living In The Worst Decade Of Radio Ever

Which era of radio is the best? It’s a question wrestled over between fans of Howard Stern to Wolfman Jack. From shock jocks to the pioneers of rock ‘n’ roll, age has a lot to do with how many look back on the good ‘ole days, but a new poll shows a majority of Americans believe the current era of radio is the worst.

The YouGov survey, conducted from February 29 to March 5, 2024, explored public opinions on the best and worst decades for numerous issues, including radio programming. This survey included 2,000 adult citizens from the United States across various ages, ethnicities, genders, and political viewpoints.

According to the survey, the 1990s emerged as the most favored decade for radio programming, with 12% of respondents considering it the best. This preference was notably higher among younger age groups and Hispanics, with 19% of the 18-29 age group and 16% of Hispanics favoring the 1990s.

The 1980s finished a close second, with 11% considering it the best decade. This sentiment was particularly strong among those aged 45-64 and Republicans, with 22% and 14% respectively favoring this era.

Finally, the 2000s received a favorable nod from 10% of respondents, especially among the 18-29 age group and those with higher family incomes.

As for the worst decade for radio programming, the 2020s were given that dubious honor. This view was especially pronounced among older age groups and those identifying as Independents and Republicans. The 1930s and 1940s also received a fair amount of criticism, with 9% and 3% of respondents respectively viewing these decades as the worst.

Alongside radio, the 2020s were overwhelmingly viewed as the worst decade for both music and news reporting, with 30% and 49% of respondents respectively, while it is considered the best decade for television.

36% of those surveyed were uncertain about which decade represented the worst radio programming, reflecting either a lack of strong negative feelings or limited knowledge about specific eras.

Fortunately for radio – despite YouGov’s findings – AM/FM radio is still America’s number one mass reach medium. Per Nielsen, radio draws a 12% larger average audience than TV among 18-49-year-olds, reflecting a 40% greater reach in this demographic.

Nielsen’s Q3 2023 Total Audience Report ranks over-the-air radio as America’s most widespread media among adults 18 and older, surpassing social media, online video, and various TV formats. Among 18-49-year-olds, radio ties with social media for the highest weekly reach.