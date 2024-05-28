Robert De Niro To Receive Service To America’s Top Honor

The NAB Leadership Foundation has named famed actor and producer Robert De Niro as the recipient of the 2024 Service to America Leadership Award. This prestigious award acknowledges De Niro’s charitable work and public service contributions.

De Niro will be honored at the 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards, sponsored by Bonneville International and Hearst Television, on June 4 at The Anthem in Washington, DC. The Celebration of Service to America Awards also recognizes local broadcasters for their community service, with Mutual of Omaha receiving the Corporate Leadership Award this year.

De Niro’s philanthropic endeavors include co-founding the Tribeca Festival in 2001 to aid in the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan post-9/11. He is also on the board of the 911 Museum and Memorial. The Tribeca Festival, now in its 23rd year, showcases diverse storytelling through film, TV, music, and more, promoting both emerging and established voices.

In addition to his work with the Tribeca Festival, De Niro is involved with FilmAid’s Global Artists Council, which uses media to support refugees and communities in need. He supports The Community, an organization promoting peace and human rights, and helped establish the Robert De Niro Sr. Fellowship with the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation.

De Niro’s humanitarian recognition includes the Brass Ring Award at the 2018 Carousel of Hope Ball and the 2014 Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night Awards. His illustrious film career, beginning in the 1960s, has earned him numerous awards, including Academy Awards, the Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Past recipients of the Service to America Leadership Award include Laura Bush, Nancy Reagan, José Andrés, Patti LaBelle, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend, Sara Evans, and Jon Bon Jovi.

NAB Leadership Foundation President and CEO Michelle Duke said, “The NAB Leadership Foundation is excited to honor Robert De Niro’s decades-long commitment to his community and the film industry. We look forward to celebrating exemplary public service by local broadcasters and award winners at the 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards in June.”