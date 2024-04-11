From Maui to Missouri: NABLF Names Service to America Winners

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation has revealed the winners of the 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards. These awards acknowledge the exceptional community service undertaken by local radio and television stations.

Hosted by Bonneville International and Hearst Television, the awards are a core part of the NABLF’s commitment to recognizing the significant public service, community campaigns, and philanthropic initiatives that local broadcasters provide throughout the United States.

The honored recipients will be celebrated at a gala on June 4 at The Anthem in Washington, DC.

NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke expressed her admiration for the pivotal role that these broadcasters play in their communities, saying, “Television and radio stations are the cornerstones of their communities, and they go above and beyond to serve their audiences. From trusted reporting that uncovers corruption to fundraisers that help those in need, these stations are doing incredible work. We can’t wait to share their stories with everyone at the 2024 Celebration of Service to America gala in June.”

2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards – Radio

Service to Community Award for Radio, Broadcast Ownership Group

Bonneville, Maui Strong

Service to Community Award for Radio, Large/Major Market

WFSH-FM, Salem Media Group, Atlanta, GA., Acts of Love

Service to Community Award for Radio – Medium Market

KTXY-FM, Zimmer Communications, Columbia, Mo., Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon

Service to Community Award for Radio – Small Market

WLBC-FM, Woof Boom, Muncie, Ind., Muncie You-Nite

2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards – Television

Service to Community Award for Television, Broadcast Ownership Group

Cox, Real Estate Racket

Service to Community Award for Television – Large/Major Market

WANF-TV, Gray Television, Atlanta, Ga., In Plane Sight

Service to Community Award for Television – Medium Market

KETV-TV, Hearst Television, Omaha, Neb., Voices of GenZ

Service to Community Award for Television – Small Market

WJHG-TV, Gray Television, Panama City, Fla., Chapter Chat