From Maui to Missouri: NABLF Names Service to America Winners

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation has revealed the winners of the 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards. These awards acknowledge the exceptional community service undertaken by local radio and television stations.
Hosted by Bonneville International and Hearst Television, the awards are a core part of the NABLF’s commitment to recognizing the significant public service, community campaigns, and philanthropic initiatives that local broadcasters provide throughout the United States.
The honored recipients will be celebrated at a gala on June 4 at The Anthem in Washington, DC.
NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke expressed her admiration for the pivotal role that these broadcasters play in their communities, saying, “Television and radio stations are the cornerstones of their communities, and they go above and beyond to serve their audiences. From trusted reporting that uncovers corruption to fundraisers that help those in need, these stations are doing incredible work. We can’t wait to share their stories with everyone at the 2024 Celebration of Service to America gala in June.”
2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards – Radio
Service to Community Award for Radio, Broadcast Ownership Group
Bonneville, Maui Strong
Service to Community Award for Radio, Large/Major Market
WFSH-FM, Salem Media Group, Atlanta, GA., Acts of Love
Service to Community Award for Radio – Medium Market
KTXY-FM, Zimmer Communications, Columbia, Mo., Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon
Service to Community Award for Radio – Small Market
WLBC-FM, Woof Boom, Muncie, Ind., Muncie You-Nite
2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards – Television
Service to Community Award for Television, Broadcast Ownership Group
Cox, Real Estate Racket
Service to Community Award for Television – Large/Major Market
WANF-TV, Gray Television, Atlanta, Ga., In Plane Sight
Service to Community Award for Television – Medium Market
KETV-TV, Hearst Television, Omaha, Neb., Voices of GenZ
Service to Community Award for Television – Small Market
WJHG-TV, Gray Television, Panama City, Fla., Chapter Chat