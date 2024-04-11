‘Sparky’ Fifer Brings Back Local Afternoons On Milwaukee’s Fan

Steve “Sparky” Fifer has launched a new afternoon show on Audacy Milwaukee’s 1250 The Fan (WSSP-AM). Wisconsin Sports Daily starts April 15, marking The Fan’s first local daily show since August 2022.

Fifer, who also serves as the Assistant Program Director at WSSP, has been with the station since its debut in January 2005. He has covered major local sports teams including the Milwaukee Bucks and the Green Bay Packers, as well as the Professional Bowlers Association.

Fifer hosts Bucks postgame shows and is featured in a variety of podcasts like Curd & Long, Green and Growing, and Spare/Time Bowling Show. Additionally, he plays a significant role in managing Audacy’s BetQL Network across other markets.

Fifer said, “I’m super excited to be hosting Wisconsin Sports Daily, and I can’t wait to talk about our favorite sports teams with our loyal listeners. The opportunity to host great guests to add to our conversations is a plus. Let’s bring some passion back into sports talk radio in Milwaukee!”