Conservative Talk Station Buys Out St. Louis Signal From EMF

Educational Media Foundation is selling a St. Louis area signal to Conservative talker NewsTalkSTL and its parent company EpicSTL. The purchase includes K270BW, the translator broadcasting on the 101.9 frequency.

This acquisition, awaiting FCC license transfer approval with an anticipated closing date of October 31, follows EpicSTL’s initial purchase of KNBS from Gateway Creative Broadcasters in fall 2023 for $200,000.

NewsTalkSTL, which launched in July 2021, initially operated on several local marketing agreements, including 94.1 KNBS in Bowling Green, MO, and K270BW in St. Louis, MO. The station also broadcasts on 99.1 HD3, owned by Gateway Creative Broadcasters.

EMF previously broadcasted its network content on the translator, but started leasing the frequency to Gateway Creative in 2014. Gateway used it for Christian hip-hop formatted Boost 101.9 until they purchased KXBS in 2020 and moved the station there. It served as a Boost simulcast until another lease agreement was worked out with NewsTalkSTL.

EpicSTL Managing Partner Joe Rusch said, “This agreement secures the future of NewsTalkSTL on the St. Louis radio dial, and we are grateful to EMF for their support.”

NewsTalkSTL President of Programming Jeff Allen added, “As big corporations continue to dominate today’s radio dial, we are thrilled to be able to return local market radio to local market ownership and programming.”