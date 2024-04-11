Murray & Wiedeman Get Extensions As WGN Boosts Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks and WGN Radio have renewed their long-standing partnership with a three-year broadcast rights extension, ensuring that Blackhawks hockey will continue airing on WGN Radio through the 2026-27 NHL season.

Blackhawks games have been on WGN since the 2008-09 season.

The deal also includes a three-year contract extension for announcers Troy Murray and John Wiedeman, who will continue to provide live game coverage alongside pregame, intermission, and postgame segments led by Joe Brand.

Murray and Wiedeman have been a broadcasting duo since the 2006-07 season and have narrated three Stanley Cup Championships for the Blackhawks. They have received multiple accolades for their exceptional commentary, including four “Best Play-by-Play” awards from the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

Global streaming will also be available on wgnradio.com, the WGN Radio app, and major streaming services.

WGN Radio General Manager Mary Sandberg Boyle said, “The Chicago Blackhawks are a premium sports franchise, and we take pride in being able to deliver exciting Blackhawks hockey to the best fans in the NHL, wherever and however they choose to listen. In addition to providing high-quality, live game broadcasts, the collaborative partnership between WGN Radio and the Chicago Blackhawks ensures that fans and partners will be super served for every game.”

Chicago Blackhawks President of Business Operations Jaime Faulkner added, “For over a decade, WGN Radio has been the home for Blackhawks hockey, and we’re thrilled to continue this legacy and partnership, especially with Troy and John at the helm. WGN Radio is ‘Chicago’s Very Own’ for over a hundred years now, and as we inch closer to celebrating our centennial, we’re proud to have them as our trusted partner who consistently delivers high-quality live game broadcasts for our fans.”