Jacobs Media Sets Techsurvey 2024 Release Date

After giving previews of its findings on artificial intelligence, Jacobs Media is set to unveil the full results of its Techsurvey 2024 via its annual webinar on Thursday, April 25, at 2p ET. The free showcase introduces several new lines of questioning around AI.

With responses from over 31,000 participants across 500 radio stations in the US and Canada, the study delves into the evolving roles of broadcast radio and listener perceptions and expectations. The study investigates preferred methods of interaction with favorite radio personalities, revealing significant interest.

The mission of Techsurvey 2024 is to provide broadcasters with insights into where to best meet their audience, emphasizing content preferences and distribution strategies tailored to different demographics, including gender, age, and preferred radio formats.

Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs commented, “On-air personalities very much matter to these radio partisans – and this year’s study provides guidance on interaction that moves the needle…Bring the entire staff along.”

For those interested in attending, registration is required and can be completed via the Techsurvey 2024 online portal.