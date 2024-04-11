FCC’s Anna Gomez To Keynote 2024 Hispanic Radio Conference

After years of deadlock, the FCC has roared back into action since the confirmation of Anna Gomez as the long-awaited fifth Commissioner. Since September, the FCC has made decisive actions on localism, ownership caps, FM geotargeting, and more industry-defining issues.

Now Commissioner Gomez will join Hispanic radio’s best with a keynote address to Radio Ink’s 15th Hispanic Radio Conference on June 12-13, 2024! Join us in San Antonio, home of KCOR, the first Hispanic-owned and operated Spanish-language radio station in the United States, where the Commissioner will open this year’s discussions and festivities.

Commissioner Gomez said, “I am delighted to be joining the Hispanic Radio Conference in June as a keynote speaker. I look forward to discussing the importance of radio to communities. See you in San Antonio!”

CATCH THE EARLY BIRD PRICE AND SAVE HUNDREDS! REGISTER TODAY!!

Commissioner Anna Gomez, the first Latina-American confirmed to the FCC in more than two decades, has three decades of experience in domestic and international communications law in both private practice and public service, including time as the Deputy Administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and in various roles at the FCC.

Most recently, Gomez was a Senior Advisor for International Information and Communications Policy in the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy at the Department of State, leading U.S. preparations for the International Telecommunication Union World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23).

Commissioner Gomez was born in Orlando, Florida, and spent her childhood in Bogota, Colombia, before her family moved to New Jersey. She now lives in Virginia.

Commissioner Gomez is also our featured cover interview for the upcoming June issue of Radio Ink Magazine. During our interview, the commissioner expressed her support for local broadcasting, diversity in station ownership, and multicultural programming.

Celebrating 15 years, the Hispanic Radio Conference is an annual opportunity for in-person networking and sharing ideas in a multi-platform, multicultural world. It will also feature the Medallas de Cortez, honoring the shining stars of the Hispanic radio industry in seven categories. For more information about the conference, which takes place on June 12-13 in San Antonio, visit the Hispanic Radio Conference website.