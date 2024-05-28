Christian Kligora To Lead Salem’s Digital Sales In The West

Salem Media Group has appointed Christian Kligora as the new West Region Digital Sales Director for its digital marketing firm, Salem Surround. Kligora brings extensive digital marketing and operational experience from his previous executive role at Marketron.

He also spent over a decade at Gannett’s Local IQ and its predecessor, ReachLocal, managing and growing various local and regional offices. Kligora is based in Denver, where he lives with his wife.

Salem launched Salem Surround in 2018, operating in more than thirty markets. Besides selling audio and digital ads on its radio stations and their websites, Salem Surround provides audience-based marketing strategies for both local and national clients.

Salem Surround Vice President and General Manager Jon Latzer said, “Christian Kligora is a generational find and will help Salem Surround achieve both revenue growth and operational efficiencies. We are excited to have him join our expanding team while leading our Western Region to new heights of success.”

Kligora commented, “I’m excited to join the fantastic team at Salem Media. Joining Salem represents a unique opportunity to contribute to a media landscape that values integrity, innovation, and impact. I am eager to partner with our linear/digital sales teams to explore innovative ways to connect with our audience.”