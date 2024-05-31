Blast From The Past: Marvin Boone, WPSO

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Marvin Boone and his days at Tampa Bay’s WPSO in the 1980s.

Marvin served as Program Director for the Oldies station, known as “Pasco 105 1/2 FM.” He also hosted a request show on Saturday nights.

He told Radio Ink, “My Father was a Country DJ in 1950. He played 78s and read all the spots live. When Rock and Roll came out in 1955 he switched to News because he hated the new music. He was a Broadcaster for 50 years. I went to the Ohio School of Broadcasting behind his back and have been in Radio in Tampa Bay for 46 years. I have worked at Q105, WFLA, and Mix 96, among others. I celebrate my 15th Anniversary at Hits 106 (WGHR) on June 1.”

Thanks, Marvin! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.