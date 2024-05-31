Scott Wheeler Rolls Away From Peoria Radio After 42 Years

Veteran radio personality and programmer Scott Wheeler has retired after 46 years in radio, with 42 of those years spent in Peoria, IL. Wheeler’s career highlights include his tenure at CHR KZ93 (WKZW) and his successful launch of Big Oldies 93.3.

Apart from his time in Peoria, Wheeler also contributed to WGCL-FM in Cleveland and Christian Contemporary WCIC. Returning to Midwest Communications’ Peoria cluster in 2016, he recently served as a consultant.

Radio Ink recognized Wheeler as one of the “Top Ten Best Small Market Program Directors in America” from 1999 until 2003. He will continue to lend his voice to commercial projects nationwide.