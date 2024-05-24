WCCQ Rebrands To Chicago’s ‘Free Country,’ Adds Second Signal

Alpha Media Chicago has announced the rebranding of its heritage Country station, WCCQ, to Free Country 98.3 to mark the Memorial Day weekend. The change goes live at 2p Central. The station will now also broadcast on a second signal at 102.3 across the Chicagoland area.

Alpha Media Executive Vice President of Content Phil Becker commented, “Radio’s greatest benefit is often overlooked – it’s completely free. Free to listen, free to win, and free to subscribe. While streaming services and tech companies are charging for music and content, Free Country at 98.3 and 102.3 is dedicated to providing Country music and fan experiences to Chicagoans at no cost.”

Alpha Media has had previous success with a Country simulcast in the same market. In April 2022, the Alpha launched Bay Country on 94.5 and 92.1 in San Francisco.

Along with the change, Drew Walker is moving across the street from Audacy Chicago’s US99 (WUSN) after serving on-air there since 2004. Walker will serve as Assistant Content Director and Music Director for the station.

Walker commented, “I am elated to be part of Free Country 98.3 and 102.3. What an incredible opportunity to bring the best Country music to even more fans across all of Chicagoland. The team at Alpha Media is truly special, let’s go!”

Chicago Regional Vice President Brian Foster said, “I am in awe of the energy, creativity, and ingenuity our team has shown over the past few weeks. Buckle up, we are about to go on a very exciting ride. Feel ‘free’ to give us a listen!”