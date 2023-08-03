Miami’s Power 96 Adds Johanna Gomez, Brings Back KC Chopz

Audacy Miami is making some weekday changes to Power 96 (WPOW). The station is introducing Johanna Gomez as the new midday host, and welcoming back KC Chopz for an hour-long night show.

Gomez comes to WPOW from local television. She was recently voted ‘Best TV News Anchor’ by the Miami New Times and is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. She said, “I’m thrilled to join a group of talented broadcasters and to be part of the legacy Power 96 has created. This opportunity will allow me to bring my television and radio experience and background to the loyal fan base of listeners in South Florida while enhancing a leader in the market of the best music and entertainment.”

KC Chopz, who spent eight years with Power 96 from 2007 to 2016, will host the nightly Miami on the Rocks Happy Hour, focusing on Miami pop culture and street vibes. Chopz shared his excitement about his return, stating that, “Radio is a part of me, and Power 96 is in my DNA.”

Power 96’s Brand Manager Will Calder chimed in, “Johanna has a rich history covering major local stories and events in the Miami area and is a perfect addition to our lineup in middays. Additionally, Power 96’s listeners have expressed their longing for our mix shows, and we are excited to announce the return of KC Chopz as our head mixer.”