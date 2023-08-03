SAG-AFTRA Broadcasters Voice Solidarity With Film & TV Strikers

In the face of ongoing labor disputes, the broadcasters arm of SAG-AFTRA expressed their support for their fellow actor-performers who are currently on strike in a letter on Wednesday. While best known for their representation in Hollywood, SAG-AFTRA does represent radio hosts, anchors, journalists, producers, and more industry professionals.

Despite operating under separate contracts, the broadcasters have stated their solidarity with the strikers. The Committee expressed its hopes for a swift and effective resolution to the strike and affirmed the unity of the union.

The SAG-AFTRA National Broadcast Steering Committee has underlined the historical significance of this strike, viewing it as more than a mere contractual disagreement. It has encouraged the union’s news broadcasters to report the ongoing strike fairly and transparently, acknowledging their SAG-AFTRA membership.

The ongoing strike began on July 14, when the union’s contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expired.

SAG-AFTRA members are demanding higher wages, especially for actors who work on streaming projects. They are also demanding that the AMPTP increase residuals, which are payments that actors receive when their work is re-aired or streamed. Additionally, SAG-AFTRA is demanding that the AMPTP provide more transparency about data on how streaming projects are viewed. Finally, there are expressed concerns from members about how emerging technologies like advanced artificial intelligence will affect their work going forward.