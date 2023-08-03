And The 2023 Radio Wayne Awards Finalists Are…

Radio Ink is pleased to announce the 2023 Radio Wayne Awards finalists, recognizing the very best sellers and managers who tirelessly champion the benefits of radio every day for the 31st year.

Named for Wayne Cornils, a man whose passion and devotion to the radio industry Radio Ink Founder Eric Rhoads thought more should emulate, the awards will be presented at the Radio Masters Sales Summit on the afternoon of September 13 at the Cincinnati Marriott Hotel. The winners will join a list of almost 1,400 radio sales and management professionals who have received a coveted Radio Wayne over the years.

Winners are determined by a “blind” system in which judges do not know the identity of the finalists they are evaluating.

In addition to the annual Radio Wayne category winners, two additional special Radio Waynes are being presented this year. The names of those recipients will be announced shortly.

Here are the 2023 Radio Wayne Awards Finalists:

Streetfighter of the Year

Howard Nixon – Dick Broadcasting Company – Myrtle Beach, SC

Brian Williams – Saga Communications/Milwaukee Radio Group – Milwaukee-Racine, WI

Tracy Brenneman – Federated Media – Fort Wayne, IN

Cathy Marinucci – Longport Media – Atlantic City, NJ

David Faber – iHeart – Miami/Fort Lauderdale, FL

Melinda Bement – Midwest Communications, LLC – Terre Haute, IN

Kelly Greeley – Saga Communications/Capitol Radio Group – Springfield, IL

Christine Marshall – Cox Media Group – Nassau/Suffolk, NY

Amy Holtz – Sarkes Tarzian – Indianapolis, IN

Craig Cohn – Cumulus Media – Dallas, TX

Interactive/Integrated/Digital Sales Specialist or Digital Sales Manager of the Year

Brianna Tepper – Spanish Broadcasting System – New York, NY & Chicago, IL

Chance Crotzer – Saga Communications/5 Star Media Group – Clarksville, TN

Ryan Lange – Audacy – Chicago, IL

Thomas Sauber – Tidewater Communications – Norfolk, VA

Todd Livingston – Cumulus Media – Birmingham, AL

Jamila Farid – Gen Media Partners –

Michael Ferraiolo – Entravision – Sacramento, CA

Tich McWilliams – Tuned In Broadcasting, Inc. – Nashville, TN

Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year

David Bailin – Spanish Broadcasting System – New York, NY

Joe Hardin – Tegna, Inc. – Columbus, OH

Katy Brown Jones – Bonneville – San Francisco, CA, Phoenix, AZ, Denver, CO, Seattle, WA, Sacramento, CA

Adelle Danson – Local Media San Diego – San Diego, CA

Dennis Cruz – Dick Broadcasting Company – Greensboro, NC, Greenville, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Savannah, GA

Holly Johnson – Townsquare Media, Inc. – Multiple Markets

April Brinks-Bailey – Beasley Media Group – Tampa, FL

Kevin Jenkins – Service Broadcasting – Dallas, TX

DOS/Sales Manager Markets 1-20 of the Year

Dave Scopinich – Audacy – Philadelphia, PA

Dawn Girocco – Cumulus Media – Dallas, TX

Claudia Santana – Estrella Media – Los Angeles, CA

Kimberli Rivera – Audacy – Phoenix, AZ

DOS/Sales Manager Markets 21+ of the Year

Wendy Price – Press Communications – Monmouth/Ocean, NJ

Michelle Hurley – Saga Communications/Columbus Radio Group – Columbus, OH

Hertisene Riley – Cumulus Media – Birmingham, AL

Kirk Keller – Flagler Broadcasting – Bunnell, FL

Barry Gabloff – Saga Communications – Portland, Maine

Market/General Manager of the Year

Emily Grillo – Bold Gold Media Group – Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA

Paul Kelly – Longport Media – Atlantic City, NJ

Dan Bennett – Cumulus Media – Dallas, TX

Dave Putnam – Saga Communications/Spencer Radio Group – Spencer, IA

Trey Stafford – Saga Communications/Jonesboro Radio Group – Jonesboro, AR

AJ Lurie – Beasley Media Group – Fort Myers-Naples, FL

James Robinson – Cumulus Media – Birmingham, AL

Mary Menna – Beasley Media – Boston, MA

Dave Pugh – Audacy – Phoenix, AZ

