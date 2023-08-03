PBS Is ‘Going Wild’ For The Third Time This Fall

PBS’ Nature podcast, Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, announced it will return for its third season in September. The podcast, hosted by renowned wildlife ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, seeks to unpack the intricate drama involved in animal conservation.

In the upcoming season of Going Wild, Wynn-Grant promises to delve beyond mere animal tales, leading listeners through the complexities of the ecological web, ranging from the minutest plants to top-tier predators. The season is themed around a pressing question – how can humans reframe their relationship with nature?

In every episode, Wynn-Grant converses with distinguished scientists, activists, or adventurers, all of whom share their experiences and perspectives on that central question. The podcast aims to challenge traditional notions of conservation, our relationship with nature, and who we deem as scientists.

Season three will feature interviews with an array of distinguished guests, including Christian Cooper, host of Nat Geo’s Extraordinary Birder and author, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, the Urban Ocean Lab co-founder and marine biologist, Dr. Samuel Ramsey, professor of entomology at The University of Colorado Boulder, and Dr. Rosa Vásquez Espinoza, a chemical biologist, Nat Geo explorer, and award-winning artist.

The third season’s inaugural episode will premiere on September 5th and can be accessed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms. Following this, Wynn-Grant will co-host the upcoming series, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, which will debut on October 7th on NBC’s The More You Know.