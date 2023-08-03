Michael Smith & Terrence Williams Launch Sports Podcast Network

Journalist Michael Smith and entertainment lawyer Terrence Williams are launching Inflection Network, a sports podcast network in partnership with iHeartPodcasts. This collaboration will start with the release of the third season of Comeback Stories, with additional original content to follow.

IN, a subsidiary of Williams and Smith’s Inflection Point Entertainment, has future projects lined up with renowned sports personalities such as Ibtihaj Muhammad, LoLo Jones, and Spencer Paysinger. These ventures will further enrich IN’s existing collection. Two-time Emmy Award-winning sports media executive Charita Johnson will lead Inflection Network.

Comeback Stories, hosted by New York Giants’ Darren Waller and mindfulness coach Donny Starkins, continues to feature inspiring real-life resilience tales. Its newest season will offer deeper insights into recovery journeys and a wide array of comeback stories.

In time for the 2023 football season, IN will introduce a new original fantasy football podcast called Michael Smith presents … The Dynasty Exchange. The show, led by dynasty enthusiasts Dylan Egloff, Davis Nuaimi, and Josh Walsh, will also regularly feature football analyst Smith. It promises to deliver crucial fantasy football knowledge and strategies twice a week.

Williams said, “With the help of iHeart’s unmatched expertise and platform, we are building a robust content slate and what I believe will be an enjoyable and unique listening experience.”

Smith added, “IN’s approach is guided by inspiring and transformative power-rich storytelling and authentic, entertaining and thought-provoking conversation. We want to elevate and empower creatives; amplify diverse voices and perspectives; and enlighten, entertain and engage our audience. At IN our mantra is, ‘Louder for the folks in the back!'”