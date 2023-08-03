Ranking The Top 50 Podcasts In The US By Popularity

Edison Podcast Metrics has released its Top 50 Podcasts Ranking for Q2 2023. The data collection spanned April, May, and June of this year, and it encompasses 5,352 weekly podcast listeners in the U.S., aged 13 and above.

Edison’s survey research involved listeners reporting their podcast consumption via an online listening diary, without predefined lists to choose from. The ranking order is determined by the number of weekly podcast listeners in the US.

The Joe Rogan Experience – Joe Rogan Crime Junkie – audiochuck The Daily – The New York Times This American Life – This American Life Call Her Daddy – Alex Cooper Dateline NBC – NBC News Stuff You Should Know – iHeartPodcasts The Ben Shapiro Show – The Daily Wire Office Ladies – Earwolf SmartLess – Wondery 2 Bears 1 Cave – YMH Studios Morbid: A True Crime Podcast – Wondery Serial – Serial Productions Impaulsive with Logan Paul – Kast Media This Past Weekend w/Theo Von – Kast Media The Breakfast Club – Black Effect Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend – Team Coco Planet Money – NPR Pod Save America – Crooked Media My Favorite Murder – Exactly Right The Dan Bongino Show – The Daily Wire The Ramsey Show – The Ramsey Network MrBallen Podcast – MrBallen Up First – NPR Your Mom’s House – YMH Studios Dark History – Audioboom Studios Drink Champs – Black Effect Million Dollaz Worth of Game – Black Effect Distractible – Wood Elf Media The Bill Simmons Podcast – The Ringer H3 Podcast – h3h3 productions Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! – NPR/WBEZ Full Send Podcast – Shots Podcast Network Bad Friends – Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard – Armchair Umbrella TED Talks Daily – TED Talks WTF with Marc Maron Podcast – Marc Maron Fresh Air – NPR/WHYY Last Podcast On The Left – Last Podcast Network Lex Fridman Podcast – Lex Fridman Pardon My Take – Barstool Sports The Matt Walsh Show – The Daily Wire The Joe Budden Podcast – The Joe Budden Network Radiolab – WNYC Studios Huberman Lab – Scicomm Media Murder, Mystery & Makeup – Audioboom Studios The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast – The Daily Wire The Deck – audiochuck Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain – Emma Chamberlain Criminal – Vox Media Podcast Network