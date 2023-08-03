Ranking The Top 50 Podcasts In The US By Popularity

Edison Podcast Metrics has released its Top 50 Podcasts Ranking for Q2 2023. The data collection spanned April, May, and June of this year, and it encompasses 5,352 weekly podcast listeners in the U.S., aged 13 and above.

Edison’s survey research involved listeners reporting their podcast consumption via an online listening diary, without predefined lists to choose from. The ranking order is determined by the number of weekly podcast listeners in the US.

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience – Joe Rogan
  2. Crime Junkie – audiochuck
  3. The Daily – The New York Times
  4. This American Life – This American Life
  5. Call Her Daddy – Alex Cooper
  6. Dateline NBC – NBC News
  7. Stuff You Should Know – iHeartPodcasts
  8. The Ben Shapiro Show – The Daily Wire
  9. Office Ladies – Earwolf
  10. SmartLess – Wondery
  11. 2 Bears 1 Cave – YMH Studios
  12. Morbid: A True Crime Podcast – Wondery
  13. Serial – Serial Productions
  14. Impaulsive with Logan Paul – Kast Media
  15. This Past Weekend w/Theo Von – Kast Media
  16. The Breakfast Club – Black Effect
  17. Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend – Team Coco
  18. Planet Money – NPR
  19. Pod Save America – Crooked Media
  20. My Favorite Murder – Exactly Right
  21. The Dan Bongino Show – The Daily Wire
  22. The Ramsey Show – The Ramsey Network
  23. MrBallen Podcast – MrBallen
  24. Up First – NPR
  25. Your Mom’s House – YMH Studios
  26. Dark History – Audioboom Studios
  27. Drink Champs – Black Effect
  28. Million Dollaz Worth of Game – Black Effect
  29. Distractible – Wood Elf Media
  30. The Bill Simmons Podcast – The Ringer
  31. H3 Podcast – h3h3 productions
  32. Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! – NPR/WBEZ
  33. Full Send Podcast – Shots Podcast Network
  34. Bad Friends – Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee
  35. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard – Armchair Umbrella
  36. TED Talks Daily – TED Talks
  37. WTF with Marc Maron Podcast – Marc Maron
  38. Fresh Air – NPR/WHYY
  39. Last Podcast On The Left – Last Podcast Network
  40. Lex Fridman Podcast – Lex Fridman
  41. Pardon My Take – Barstool Sports
  42. The Matt Walsh Show – The Daily Wire
  43. The Joe Budden Podcast – The Joe Budden Network
  44. Radiolab – WNYC Studios
  45. Huberman Lab – Scicomm Media
  46. Murder, Mystery & Makeup – Audioboom Studios
  47. The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast – The Daily Wire
  48. The Deck – audiochuck
  49. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain – Emma Chamberlain
  50. Criminal – Vox Media Podcast Network

