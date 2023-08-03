Ranking The Top 50 Podcasts In The US By Popularity

Edison Podcast Metrics has released its Top 50 Podcasts Ranking for Q2 2023. The data collection spanned April, May, and June of this year, and it encompasses 5,352 weekly podcast listeners in the U.S., aged 13 and above.
Edison’s survey research involved listeners reporting their podcast consumption via an online listening diary, without predefined lists to choose from. The ranking order is determined by the number of weekly podcast listeners in the US.
- The Joe Rogan Experience – Joe Rogan
- Crime Junkie – audiochuck
- The Daily – The New York Times
- This American Life – This American Life
- Call Her Daddy – Alex Cooper
- Dateline NBC – NBC News
- Stuff You Should Know – iHeartPodcasts
- The Ben Shapiro Show – The Daily Wire
- Office Ladies – Earwolf
- SmartLess – Wondery
- 2 Bears 1 Cave – YMH Studios
- Morbid: A True Crime Podcast – Wondery
- Serial – Serial Productions
- Impaulsive with Logan Paul – Kast Media
- This Past Weekend w/Theo Von – Kast Media
- The Breakfast Club – Black Effect
- Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend – Team Coco
- Planet Money – NPR
- Pod Save America – Crooked Media
- My Favorite Murder – Exactly Right
- The Dan Bongino Show – The Daily Wire
- The Ramsey Show – The Ramsey Network
- MrBallen Podcast – MrBallen
- Up First – NPR
- Your Mom’s House – YMH Studios
- Dark History – Audioboom Studios
- Drink Champs – Black Effect
- Million Dollaz Worth of Game – Black Effect
- Distractible – Wood Elf Media
- The Bill Simmons Podcast – The Ringer
- H3 Podcast – h3h3 productions
- Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! – NPR/WBEZ
- Full Send Podcast – Shots Podcast Network
- Bad Friends – Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard – Armchair Umbrella
- TED Talks Daily – TED Talks
- WTF with Marc Maron Podcast – Marc Maron
- Fresh Air – NPR/WHYY
- Last Podcast On The Left – Last Podcast Network
- Lex Fridman Podcast – Lex Fridman
- Pardon My Take – Barstool Sports
- The Matt Walsh Show – The Daily Wire
- The Joe Budden Podcast – The Joe Budden Network
- Radiolab – WNYC Studios
- Huberman Lab – Scicomm Media
- Murder, Mystery & Makeup – Audioboom Studios
- The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast – The Daily Wire
- The Deck – audiochuck
- Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain – Emma Chamberlain
- Criminal – Vox Media Podcast Network