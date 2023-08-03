Fitz and Skyview Pen Continued Contract For ‘Country Top 40’

The long-standing partnership between Fitz, host of the country music program Country Top 40, and Skyview Networks will continue with a multi-year contract renewal, according to a joint statement by Skyview and Northstar Audio, LLC.

Fitz has been at the helm of the show, previously known as Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40, since December 2019, after Kingsley’s passing. Since partnering with Skyview in January 2020, the program has grown to more than 240 stations nationwide.

Skyview Networks’ Ed Moloney praised Fitz, saying he, “Encapsulates the tradition of the Country Top 40 brand with the energy and charisma he brings to the show every day. He is an integral part of Skyview’s country platform, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership for years to come.”

Fitz said, “I am beyond thrilled about our renewal with Skyview Networks for CT40! This partnership has been a game-changer, and I’m thrilled to create with them for years to come. The incredible support and innovative solutions from the Skyview team continue to exceed my expectations, and I can’t wait to see what new heights we’ll reach.”