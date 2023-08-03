FCC And FEMA Schedule Nationwide EAS Test For October

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission have announced a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System scheduled for this fall. This upcoming test marks the seventh nationwide EAS test.

The test, slated for approximately 2:20p ET on Wednesday, October 4, is part of FEMA and FCC’s concerted efforts to ensure the EAS remains a reliable channel for warning the public about emergencies, specifically those of national significance. In case severe weather or other major events cause a postponement of the October 4 test, a backup testing date has been set for October 11.

During the EAS test, which is expected to last approximately one minute, the message will be similar to the standard monthly EAS test messages that the public is familiar with. It will read: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

The test will involve radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers. This year, the EAS message will be disseminated using a Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) message via the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System-Open Platform for Emergency Networks (IPAWS-OPEN), a centralized, internet-based system administered by FEMA.

FEMA and the FCC are working closely with EAS participants, wireless providers, and emergency managers to prepare for the test, with the goal of maximizing the public safety value and minimizing confusion. In addition to the EAS test, a Wireless Emergency Alerts test will be conducted, with a message going out over cell phones.