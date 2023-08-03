Hylton Makes In-Town Move To Regional Sales Manager For Lakes

Lakes Media Network has announced the addition of Carole Hylton as the new Regional Sales Manager for Danville/South Boston, VA. Hylton was formerly an account manager with Piedmont Broadcasting in Danville. Lakes Media Danville includes WWDN, WMPW, WHLF, and WLUS.

Of the new role, Hylton said, “After seven years of competing with Lakes Media, I have great respect for Tom Birch, his team, and the excellent programming of 1045 The Dan, Country Legends 105.9, and 95-3 HLF. I look forward to leveraging these great platforms to create winning advertising strategies for my clients.”

Lakes Media President Tom Birch contributed, “We’re proud to publicize our success in recruiting one of the most successful and respected advertising sales representatives in Danville VA, Carole Hylton, to join us to head up the marketing of WWDN, WMPW, and WHIF to local and regional advertisers. Carole has done a phenomenal job at…WAKG and WBTM and we’re delighted to have her on our side”.