Libsyn Signs Two More Podcast Networks To AdvertiseCast

Libsyn has declared two more exclusive advertising agreements through its AdvertiseCast platform with partners Multitude and Upfire Digital. AdvertiseCast will assist both networks with advertisements and content monetization.

Brooklyn-based Multitude, with shows such as Join the Party and Spirits, has garnered tens of millions of downloads since 2017. Upfire Digital boasts over 400 million downloads/views in 2022. Shows in Upfire’s network, including The Wright Report and the Dr. John Vervaeke Podcast. Both networks will employ AdvertiseCast’s Automatic Ads solutions to bolster host-read programs with programmatic ad revenues.

Libsyn AdvertiseCast Head of Publisher Relations Trevr Smithlin commented, “Through AdvertiseCast’s premium suite of solutions, Multitude and Upfire Digital are now successfully tapping into the potential of Libsyn to deliver impactful advertising, maximize monetization, and build a loyal listener base. We look forward to forging a meaningful connection between advertisers and these two leading podcast networks to reach a highly engaged audience and achieve effective results.”