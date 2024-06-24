Religious Radio Leaders Share How AM/FM Still Wins Women

Despite the rise of digital platforms, traditional over-the-air radio retains a special place in the hearts and minds of American women. National Religious Broadcasters has added a spotlight to that data, speaking to the format’s female leaders on the topic.

Alan Burns & Associates, in partnership with Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group, surveyed 1,001 US women aged 15-64, incorporating data from various industry sources to highlight the significant preference for AM/FM radio, even over brands like Amazon, Netflix, and Spotify in terms of emotional connection.

The study reveals that women equate the importance of their favorite radio stations with their smartphones, yet the broader perception of AM/FM radio shows a notable decline in favorability. As work-from-home arrangements become more common, reducing commute times and traditional radio listening opportunities, streaming platforms have risen in prominence.

Global Media Outreach CTO and NRB Digital Media Committee Chair Yvonne Carlson emphasized, “Traditional radio offers a unique blend of local content, community connection, and live interaction that digital streaming services often lack. The sense of immediacy and the ability to connect with local events, news, and personalities creates a sense of community and belonging.”

To create that sense of belonging, she says, “Interactive elements, such as call-ins and social media interactions, enhance community engagement by making listeners feel seen, heard, and valued. By leveraging the unique strengths of radio – such as live content, local focus, and community engagement – stations can differentiate themselves. Additionally, embracing digital platforms to extend reach and interact with listeners can enhance appeal.”

Personalities remain crucial, with two-thirds of female listeners drawn to their favorite stations by the hosts, suggesting a strong preference for engaging and relatable content over more passive listening experiences.

90.9 KCBI Assistant General Manager and NRB Board Member Sharon Geiger said, “Radio is local – it serves its listener right where she is. Personalities can reference where she drives, where she attends church, what schools her kids attend, where she shops, what team she’s cheering for. If there is a crisis in the community, the radio is frequently the first place she’ll turn.”

Jennifer Hayden Stokes, executive director at Kinship Radio Network NRB board of directors and Radio Committee, noted, “For women in media leadership like me, the survey results are natural deductions. Radio is about relationship. At Kinship Radio, we employ both internal and external strategies that focus on relationships. Personal touches on the air and in person are so important. It comes down to creating and maintaining individual relationships with women.”

Even with radio’s strengths, the study noted that traditional broadcasting needs to evolve to better reflect women’s priorities, which include family, health, and relationships.

Geiger added, “Traditional radio should continue to play to its strengths—easy access, serving the local audience, and hiring connective personalities. Solid content presented by a compelling personality is a winning combination.”