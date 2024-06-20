Country Radio Legends Honored at 2024 Hall of Fame Ceremony

The Country Radio Hall of Fame inducted its 2024 class at Nashville’s Virgin Hotel on June 19. The event, hosted by Country Radio Broadcasters and emceed by Blair Garner, celebrated the six honorees’ significant contributions to country radio.

This year’s inductees featured talents on-air and off such as Cody Alan from SiriusXM, Pat and Tom from KNCI in Sacramento, Mike Moore of WKHX in Atlanta, Jim Robertson of KIKK in Houston and WOGK in Gainesville/Ocala, and Meg Stevens of WUBL in Atlanta.

The evening culminated in the presentation of the 2024 CRB President’s Award to Scott Borchetta, Chairman and CEO of Big Machine Label Group, recognized for his dedication to the country radio community and innovative impact in the music industry. His leadership has led to over 220 million albums sold and more than 200 singles reaching No. 1 on various charts.

The event also set the stage for future recognitions, with nominations for the 2025 Country Radio Hall of Fame already underway. The next class of inductees will be revealed at the Country Radio Seminar scheduled for February 19-21, 2025.