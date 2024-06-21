Blast From The Past: Chas Henry, 1978

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Chas Henry when he was “Charlie O’Henry” at then-Top 40 powerhouse 69 KKUA in Honolulu in 1978.

Chas tells Radio Ink he moonlit there, doing weekends and fill-in while stationed in Hawaii as a Marine. During his tenure there, he worked for PDs Ron Jacobs and Michael W. Perry and alongside an airstaff that included Lee “Baby” Simms and Asia superjock Kamasami Kong.

Later, Chas got into news. “My sister calls this the portion of my life when ‘you weren’t fun anymore.’ I worked in Washington at WTOP and Westwood One News, as well as hosting Eye on Veterans on CBS News Radio.

Thanks, Chas! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.