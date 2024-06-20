NJ Election Commission to Decide If Spadea Show Violates Rules

On Monday, New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW) morning host Bill Spadea announced he is running as a Republican candidate for governor. Now the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission will decide whether keeping his radio show violates campaign rules.

Spadea intends to file his candidacy near the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial deadline. This strategy would theoretically allow him to continue hosting his morning show without breaching the equal-time regulations for political advertising on air.

The Commission sent an Order to Show Cause to Bill Spadea and Townsquare Media and will hold a hearing on June 26 to determine if the airtime provided to Spadea should be counted as an indirect financial benefit to his campaign. The legal limit for an in-kind contribution is $5,800, per new state inflation adjustments.

Spadea and Townsquare Media must respond to the Order to Show Cause by June 24. Other parties have until the day of the hearing to submit briefs.

In a statement, Spadea commented, “Leave it to the Trenton Swamp to come after the first middle-class threat to their fiefdom in decades. My opponents and their power broker pals are coming after me for one reason: they’re scared of what I stand for. The insiders are scared that when I win, the people of New Jersey will regain power – and they’ll lose theirs. I’ve got news for everyone. We’re digging in. We’re ready to fight. We’re not going anywhere.”

Spadea’s lawyer Charles Spies told the New Jersey Globe, “Bill Spadea has been a wildly popular radio host for almost a decade and there is nothing in New Jersey law that requires him to give up his livelihood while running for office. His radio show is not campaign related and as long as he avoids mentioning his campaign he has a Constitutionally protected right to continue discussing local issues important to everyday New Jerseyans.”

Townsquare Media previously stated, “Until he becomes a legally qualified candidate, Bill will continue to fulfill his employment responsibilities entertaining and informing the local audience on NJ 101.5 airwaves and digital platforms, as he has done for the last 9 years. However, we are sensitive to the legal parameters attendant keeping a broadcast personality on air while they are seeking public office.”

“Accordingly, we have taken steps and imposed guidelines to ensure that Bill’s on-air presence over the coming months and until he becomes a legally qualified candidate, are in accordance with New Jersey election law, applicable FCC guidance, and industry standards and best practices for such circumstances.”