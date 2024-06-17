New Jersey Morning Host Bill Spadea To Run For Governor

New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW) morning show host, Bill Spadea, has declared his candidacy for Governor of New Jersey. Spadea, known for his extensive background in media and real estate, as well as his role in local politics, brings a varied career spanning over two decades to his gubernatorial bid.

The Conservative talk host made the declaration on-air on June 17 along with an announcement video on social media and an official campaign site. Spadea said, “I’m IN. I’m proud to announce that I’m running for Governor. There’s a lot of work to be done to restore common sense to New Jersey and I’m ready to get the job done for YOU…Now let’s get to work!”

Spadea – a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump – plans a late filing closer to the 2025 deadline to keep his morning show while not violating equal-time rules for political advertising on the air.

In a statement, New Jersey 101.5 parent company Townsquare Media congratulated Spadea on his civic engagement but said, “We have taken steps and imposed guidelines to ensure that Bill’s on-air presence over the coming months and until he becomes a legally qualified candidate are in accordance with New Jersey election law, applicable FCC guidance, and industry standards and best practices for such circumstances.”

“As a company, and to be clear, Townsquare is and will remain neutral with respect to a Spadea candidacy and does not endorse any political candidates or parties. At the same time, Townsquare will continue to uphold the values of integrity and community involvement personified by our team members.”

He graduated from Boston University in 1991 with a BA in History and served eight years in the United States Marine Corps Reserves, receiving an honorable discharge. Residing in Princeton, NJ, Spadea has been married for 29 years and has two children – Michael, an honors student at San Diego State University, and Elizabeth, a producer and brand manager based in the UK.

Before venturing into the media, Spadea spent 18 years in real estate, working as an executive responsible for coaching, recruiting, and selling. He is a licensed real estate broker in New Jersey, Washington, and Massachusetts, and is associated with a national real estate firm. Following his television stint hosting Chasing News with Bill Spadea on FOX, he launched a film company, overseeing budget and production.

Spadea’s political career includes a challenge to a three-term Democratic incumbent in New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District in 2004. His campaign featured a 200-mile walk through the district, engaging with constituents by knocking on over 16,000 doors.

Recently, he founded the “Common Sense Club,” a group advocating for policies supporting small businesses and families, and is the honorary chairman of the rapidly growing conservative PAC, “Elect Common Sense.”