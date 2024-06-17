iHeart Minneapolis Adds Past Royal Eric Lonnquist as Sales SVP

Eric Lonnquist has been named Senior Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia Minneapolis, encompassing nine stations including music, talk, and news formats. Lonnquist brings more than 20 years of sales experience in the Minneapolis Market.

After starting his career playing professional baseball for the Kansas City Royals for two years post-college, he transitioned into media sales at then-Clear Channel Radio. Most recently, he held a role in Major Market Sales at Paycor and previously served in sales leadership roles at SAP Concur and Center.

As the Minneapolis cluster’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Lonnquist will lead a team of five managers and 25 account executives. He will report to Market President Greg Alexander.

Alexander said, “Eric Lonnquist is a seasoned sales professional in the Minneapolis market. His extensive background in media sales, combined with his leadership roles in major market sales makes him the perfect fit for our team. We are excited to have Eric lead our sales strategy and drive our continued success across our iconic broadcast and digital platforms.”

Lonnquist added, “I’m incredibly grateful and excited to be joining the iHeartMedia team in Minneapolis. I look forward to leveraging our strong cross-platform presence and working with such a talented team to help our clients achieve their advertising goals. Together, we will continue to deliver unparalleled results and drive success for our partners.”