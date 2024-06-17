Maurette Brown Clark Takes Mornings On Baltimore Gospel Radio

iHeartMedia Baltimore has appointed gospel artist Maurette Brown Clark as the new morning show host for Heaven 600 (WCAO-AM) starting in early July. Besides her decades as a singer, Brown Clark has spent seven years in Baltimore and Philadelphia broadcasting.

Brown Clark first captured attention with her 2000 Stellar Gospel Music Award for Best New Artist, following the release of her debut album “How I Feel.” Her career continued to flourish with more Stellar Award wins and Dove Award nominations. Additionally, she is the founder of Nettie’s Child Music and Management, LLC, which manages Grammy-nominated artist Anthony Brown and other national artists.

Heaven 600 Program Director Sonya Blakey commented, “Maurette Brown Clark is the perfect choice to continue the legacy of Heaven 600. Well-respected and connected to Baltimore’s faith-based community, with nearly 30 years of experience as a gospel artist. Maurette’s iconic voice and music has inspired people’s lives!”

Brown Clark added, “I am completely humbled and excited to be joining the Heaven 600 and iHeartRadio family and I’m looking forward to helping to continue the legacy of this great station in the place I call home – Baltimore, Maryland. To be able to follow in the footsteps of the iconic Lee Michaels as host of the morning show is beyond a blessing. ‘I See Good!’ for Baltimore’s ‘Good News Station’ and I pray that my presence will be uplifting to you – our loyal listeners. To God be the glory!”