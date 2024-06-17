iHeart and Deep Blue Sports Debut Women’s Sports Audio Network

iHeartMedia is giving a first look at programming and personalities on the Women’s Sports Audio Network. The network, launched in collaboration with Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment, is the first audio platform devoted entirely to women’s sports.

WSAN previously announced it will broadcast its diverse content, including daily Women’s Sports Reports, across iHeartMedia’s broadcast, digital, and podcast platforms starting June 18. The network will feature notable figures such as hockey stars Madison Packer and Anya Packer, tennis champion Rennae Stubbs, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, and golf media personality Tisha Alyn.

The first WSAN series include Good Game with Sarah Spain, offering daily coverage of the top stories in women’s sports, and League One Volleyball’s Serving Pancakes, providing in-depth analysis and conversations on volleyball and women’s sports.

WSAN aims to equalize media coverage of women’s sports, which currently receives a fraction of the attention given to men’s sports despite growing viewership and investment.

Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment Founder and CEO Laura Correnti said, “Women’s sports aren’t just having a moment, it is the moment. And yet women’s sports content continues to be difficult to find and difficult to buy. The Women’s Sports Audio Network aims to change that — providing an accessible platform for every fan, from the most casual to biggest of super fans, to be educated and entertained while expanding the aperture of investment opportunities for brands to reach and engage with a dialed-in women’s sports community.”

iHeartMedia CMO Gayle Troberman commented, “We’re committed to championing incredible athletes and building further awareness until women’s sports reaches the kind of nationwide and international prominence it has always deserved.”

“It’s humbling and inspiring that the first-ever, dedicated women’s sports reports will start airing with the massive reach of iHeart’s broadcast radio platform and the full-on power of collaboration between world class athletes, incredible journalists, podcasters and the fans. This is a pivotal moment for women’s sports to get heard.”