Radio’s Hot Summer For National Spot Revenue Continues

Radio’s national spot play may have been ice-cold last summer with all the economic uncertainty, but this year has seen a hot June, with competition continuing past Memorial Day. Media Monitors has released its weekly report covering June 10 to June 16.

While Progressive Insurance maintained its leading position, airing 57,635 spots, the radio mainstay did not enjoy the wide lead it had most weeks in the spring. Following closely, T-Mobile secured the second spot with 56,336 plays.

Macy’s, the only retailer in the top five, jumped from fifth to third place with 48,161 spots. Wendy’s ranked fourth, broadcasting 41,370 ads. Quick Service Restaurants have been a hot category so far in 2024, capturing 44% of ad impressions in Q1 according to AMA.

Finally, Lowe’s rounded out the top five with 36,743 spots, in a close battle with The Home Depot, which dropped from third to a narrow sixth, with 34,918 plays.