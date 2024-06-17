Meet the 2024 Radio Hall of Fame Inductees

The Museum of Broadcast Communications unveiled the eight distinguished figures who will be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame for 2024. Selections were made by over 900 industry professionals, with two additional inductees chosen by the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee.

The process was managed by Votem.com and audited by Andrew Rosen from Miller Kaplan.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for September 19 at the Omni Nashville Hotel, with ticket proceeds supporting the Museum.

The 2024 inductees are:

The Crook & Chase Countdown‘s Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase

Lee Harris

Phil Hendrie

Jaime Jarrin

Kraig Kitchin

Barry Mayo

Mary McCoy

Matt Siegel

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chair Dennis Green said, “The Radio Hall of Fame welcomes eight new members that have made a lasting impact on the industry. This class, like the ones before it, exemplifies the highest standards of excellence that radio broadcasters have upheld throughout radio’s rich history, making this medium so special to generations of listeners. These individuals have entertained, informed, and enriched listeners with their special talents, and it is an honor to recognize them as the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2024.”

Museum of Broadcast Communications Chairman David Plier added, “Congratulations to each of our inductees this year on this well-deserved recognition. I am grateful to the members of the Nominating Committee for presenting a diverse and inclusive group of nominees again this year for industry consideration. Co-Chairmen Dennis Green and Kraig Kitchin are providing excellent leadership in involving so many industry voices to this annual induction process. I am appreciative of their many years of service and leadership.”

The Radio Hall of Fame, established by the Emerson Radio Corporation in 1988, has been operated by the Museum of Broadcast Communications since 1991.