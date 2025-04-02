Local Radio Networks EVP Pat Crocker Dead at 63

Local Radio Networks is mourning the sudden passing of Executive Vice President Pat Crocker. Crocker died of a heart attack while playing ice hockey. Over his four-decade career, he made significant contributions to syndication, affiliate development, and the expansion of network radio’s footprint.

Crocker began his media career in his hometown of St. Louis as a national ad sales representative. He moved into local and national sales management roles at stations including WIL and KSHE in St. Louis, as well as KALC and KIMN in Denver. He later joined Jones Radio Networks and played a vital role through a series of industry mergers that formed Dial Global and eventually Westwood One, where he helped unify national affiliate sales operations and build 24/7 music format distribution.

Crocker joined LRN in 2019, where he continued that work, helping to grow and expand the company’s music format affiliations nationwide.

Local Radio Networks CFO Chad Seng said, “Pat’s first passion was radio. Pat helped countless radio stations find the right 24/7 music format solution to yield success in their market. To me, Pat was a personal friend and a colleague. Everyone at LRN and its affiliates will miss him. Our sincere heartfelt loss and prayers go out to his wife Teri and the entire Crocker family.”