Woodward Finalizes $990K Acquisition of Four Springfield Stations

Woodward Communications, Inc. has closed on four radio stations in the Springfield, IL market from Mid-West Family, joining the company’s existing Springfield holdings purchased from Neuhoff Media for $4.3 million in Q4 2024.

With the acquisition of WNNS, WQLZ, WMAY, WMAY-AM, and two FM translators, Woodward now owns and operates seven Springfield-area signals, local content platform Channel1450.com and a suite of digital services. To comply with FCC ownership caps, Woodward has divested WCVS, which is being sold to Educational Media Foundation.

Media Services Group Managing Director Bob Heymann Jr. was exclusive broker for Mid-West Family Broadcasting.

Woodward’s Springfield Market Manager Kevin O’Dea will continue to lead the cluster, which will now operate from the former Mid-West Family studios. The company is also divesting WIHN and WWHX in Bloomington, IL, and has entered into a Local Marketing Agreement with Great Plains Media to operate WBBE in that market. Great Plains Media currently owns and operates three Bloomington stations.

Greg Guy of Tideline Partners served as the advisor to Woodward Communications on its acquisitions, associated divestitures, and Local Marketing Agreement.

Per Radio + Television Business Report, the sale price of $930,000 was combined with a $60,000 consulting fee for a grand total of $990,000.

Woodward Communications CEO and President Tom Woodward said, “We look forward to integrating Mid-West’s solid brands into our Springfield operations, and, importantly, welcoming the talented and dedicated Mid-West team to be part of our employee-owned company. Our plan is to co-locate all the stations and related operations into Mid-West Family’s current office and studios, which we believe will create synergies that will benefit our employee owners, our customers, and the community.”

O’Dea added, “All of us at Woodward Community Media look forward to the addition of the Midwest Family Stations to our lineup here in Springfield. These four stations, along with our current lineup including Channel1450.com and our Digital Services, will allow us to enhance our local commitment to our listeners, advertising partners, and the Springfield and Central Illinois Community. We are excited to get started and grow this formidable group of stations, along with welcoming the talented Midwest Family professionals joining us.”