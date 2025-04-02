RRC Expands Team With New Hires As Veteran Staff Step Down

The Radio Research Consortium is welcoming two new team members this spring while preparing for the upcoming retirement of two longtime employees. David Ginsburg and Patricia Moynihan have been appointed to newly created roles.

The not-for-profit organization provides audience data and analysis for non-commercial radio stations across the United States.

Ginsburg will serve as Dual Client Services Manager, supporting both Diary Market and PPM Market client stations. He most recently served as General Manager, Program Director, and Host at WICN Public Radio in Worcester, MA. He previously spent seven years at WBOS in Boston and 17 years in digital and social marketing. His new role begins on April 16.

Joining as Technology and Digital Solutions Specialist, Patricia (Trisha) Moynihan will focus on system management and digital integration to enhance client experience. Moynihan’s media career spans over 25 years across television, radio, and digital content. She starts with the RRC on May 1.

The hires come in advance of the phased retirements of Client Services Manager Carl Nelson and Interim President and CEO/Business Manager Carol Jacobs, who will transition to part-time roles in July before fully stepping down later this year.

Radio Research Consortium Chief Operating Officer Molly Davis said, “It is really hard to imagine the RRC without Carl and Carol. Both have dedicated decades to this amazing organization, which is as amazing as it is due in large part to their hard work, expertise, and contributions. We want Trisha and David to benefit from the opportunity to absorb as much knowledge as possible from both Carl and Carol.”