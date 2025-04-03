Birmingham Radio Personality and Station Founder Killed in Crash

A well-known voice in Central Alabama’s Spanish-language radio community has died following a rural traffic accident. Alejandro “El Potrillo” Castillo Andrade was killed in the early morning hours of March 29 in a two-vehicle crash. He was 34.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said officers arriving on the scene found Castillo deceased. The incident remains under investigation by the Calera Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit, the Shelby County Traffic Homicide Task Force, and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office.

Castillo previously worked at Tuscaloosa’s El Jefe Radio (WQCR-AM) and was the founder of La Chula 97.5 (WTUG-HD3), a Spanish-language station broadcasting to the Tuscaloosa area. The station started broadcasting in January. He was also known for serving as an emcee for community events across the region.

In the wake of his passing, La Chula’s Facebook page shared a statement, translating to, “These are difficult times that we are processing with great pain.