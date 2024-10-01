Government Podcasts Lead Ad Rates As Election Nears

As the election approaches, Government genre podcasts topped the list of Libsyn’s measurement of podcast advertising rates for September. The average cost-per-thousand for a 60-second ad in September was $21.37 – a slight increase from August’s rate of $21.36, but a decrease from the September 2023 rate of $22.84.

Government had a CPM of $31, while Technology ($29), and Health & Fitness ($24) rounded out the top three categories for the month. More accessible categories like Kids & Family, Sports, and History averaged in the high teens to low 20s.

With the election raising concern around media misinformation, Libsyn Chief Revenue Officer Rick Selah commented, “With AI and deepfakes raising concerns about content integrity, podcasting remains a trusted medium for listeners and advertisers alike.”

Former President Trump has turned to podcasts to connect with young male audiences. Along with his running mate, Senator JD Vance, Trump has appeared on popular shows like Impaulsive with Logan Paul, This Past Weekend with Theo Von, and The Lex Fridman Podcast. These appearances focus on personal, non-political conversations to build relatability.

Shauna Daly of the Young Men’s Research Initiative believes this approach could motivate non-voting young men to participate in the election. Trump’s interview on Logan Paul’s podcast alone garnered 6.5 million views on YouTube, highlighting the strategy’s potential reach.