WABC’s Sid Rosenberg Returning to Israel for Shows Near Gaza

New York City morning host Sid Rosenberg is returning to Israel for a series of live broadcasts on 77 WABC from October 7 to 10, marking the first anniversary of the conflict’s beginning on October 7, 2023.

Rosenberg, who made his first trip to Israel in January, will broadcast from key locations including an army base near the Gaza border, Jerusalem, and Northern Israel. Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport is set to join Rosenberg on-air on October 8 and 9.

Rosenberg said, “I was so moved by the brutal Hamas attack on Israel, I just had to go. I am grateful to John Catsimatidis and Chad Lopez for supporting this monumental trip and broadcasts to honor and remember those who lost their lives and those being held hostage.”

Red Apple Media Owner John Catsimatidis stated, “Sid is passionate about the attacks on Israel, and he is putting himself in danger to bring the truth of what’s going on in the Middle East to our listeners.”

WABC Radio President Chad Lopez highlighted the significance of the endeavor, explaining, “WABC was the only New York radio station to broadcast from Israel following the October 7 attack, and we felt it was just as important to return for the anniversary. We are proud to support Sid on this important trip.”

Rosenberg’s initial trip to Israel earlier this year honored Israeli victims and highlighted stories of survival, including an interview with Natalie Sanandaji, a Nova Music Festival survivor, and Rachel Goldberg, whose son was executed.