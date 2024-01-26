Sid Rosenberg Takes WABC Show To Israel In Four-Day Event

In an international radio event, 77 WABC‘s Sid Rosenberg will be broadcasting live from Jerusalem for his program Sid & Friends In The Morning. These special broadcasts, taking place from January 29 to February 1, will trace the turmoil and violence following the events of October 7.

Sponsored by One Israel Fund, Rosenberg’s journey to Israel is a gesture of solidarity with the Jewish community, both in WABC’s home city of New York and Israel.

WABC and Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis said, “WABC Radio is guided by the principles of fairness, common sense, and truth. Our hearts go out to Jews around the world, as well as all innocent civilians who have lost their lives during these attacks initiated by terrorist groups on October 7, which hurt all people in the Middle East. Many Israelis and Palestinians were trying to work together until Hamas created this chaos. While there have been other attacks over the past twenty years, this is the most significant. Sid is carrying 77 WABC’s message for world peace.”

Red Apple Media President Chad Lopez said, “Like all Americans and people around the world, we are distraught by the actions taken against Israel. Sid is making a noble journey, and 77 WABC listeners in New York and around the world will tune in as he shares his experience.”

Rosenberg added, “I am in awe of the strength of the Israeli people. It is with great reverence that I make this trip to honor those who were killed, tortured, or are still held hostage. I am proud that John Catsimatidis and WABC Radio support this important mission.”