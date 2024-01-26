Blast From The Past: Chuck Ingram, 1974

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features Chuck Ingram from north of the border at Ontario’s CKJD in 1974.

Chuck worked overnights at the Sarnia-based station. The attached newspaper clipping from the Sarnia Gazette reads, “CKJD has gone ‘full time’ with 24 hours a day of good middle of the road music, news, weather, and the latest sports. Native Sarnian Chuck Ingram takes to the air at midnight and goes straight through to 6a with news every hour at five minutes to the hour.”

“The new time slot has been a great success with advertisers already booked for a year. Response to the late broadcasts have been excellent with every plant in the Chemical Valley phoning in on the first night of the new service.”

Thanks, Chuck! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.