Detroit’s WDET Goes 40% More Local To Celebrate 75 Years

Detroit’s NPR, WDET, is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a renewed investment in local programming. Starting February 5, WDET will introduce three new local weekday shows focused on equality and opportunity, Detroit news and culture, and independent music.

This revamped schedule results from extensive listener feedback, with more than 1,200 responses shaping the station’s future direction. Station management says the new schedule raises local programming contributions by 40%.

New programming includes Created Equal with Stephen Henderson, The Metro, hosted by Nick Austin and Tia Graham, and In The Groove with Ryan Patrick Hooper. Several syndicated shows will depart from the lineup to make room for more localized content. Yet, the station will maintain NPR anchor programming including Morning Edition, All Things Considered, On Point, Fresh Air, and Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!

Evenings will see the introduction of six new music programs, each highlighting different aspects of Detroit’s music legacy. Kaleigh Wilder’s Visions will focus on jazz, while The Detroit Move with Mike Latulippe will celebrate the city’s rock, soul, and R&B history. MI Local with Jeff Milo will shine a light on local bands and artists, and The BLVD with Waajeed will feature techno, house, and electronic dance music.

Former WDET host Liz Warner returns with Alternate Take, The New Music Show with Shigeto will introduce indie scene hits to listeners, and Don Was Motor City Playlist will move to an earlier Friday night slot.

General Manager Mary Zatina told the Detroit Free Press that, “We’re here, we’re not going anywhere, we’re not interested in changing who we are or denying who we are. We’re interested in growing and keeping going. Seventy-five [years] for a local public service that relies on donations, but you can get it for free. That’s a huge milestone and we’re really proud of it.”